THE COOKIE MONSTERS were out in full force to celebrate a unique milestone — the Batchelder School’s “Kindergarten Cookie Food Drive.” The goal is to collect 100 cookie mixes before the 100th day of the school year to be donated to the North Reading Food Pantry. Kindergarten teacher Debbie Reynolds organizes the annual event and all of the school’s kindergarteners walk together from their school to the Food Pantry at 148 Haverhll St. to personally deliver their donations on the 100th day. Kindergartener Matty Morrison proudly gave his donations to Food Pantry Chair Teresa Sanphy. (Lynn Ferrazzani Photo)