By DAN NUNN

NORTH READING — The NRHS girls’ soccer team tied the Newburyport Clippers 0-0 for the second time this season Oct. 25. Senior Jackie Magner and Sophomore Maggie Schulz recorded their 10th shutout of the season.

Tie Pentucket Sachems 1-1

The Hornets hosted Pentucket for Senior Night festivities on Thursday and picked up yet another draw as the game finished 1-1. Ellie Janasiewicz scored for North Reading.

Before the game, seniors Lauren Boudoya, Alyssa Demetri, Maddie DiNapoli, Sophia Galuppo, Jessica Hill, Ellie Janasiewicz, Anne Maclellan, Jackie Magner and Samantha Magner were honored for their contributions to the team.

After a scoreless first half, Janasiewicz absorbed a pass from Jenna DiNapoli and broke the ice in the 52nd minute giving NRHS the lead. The advantage proved to be short lived as Pentucket tied it just two minutes later closing the book on the scoring.

Lose to Wilmington 1-0

The Wilmington Wildcats’ 9th minute goal held up as they sunk the Hornets 1-0 in both teams’ regular season finale on Saturday.

The 22nd-seeded Hornets (7-3-8) will start their Div. 3 state tournament journey on Thursday with a preliminary round home game against No. 43 Diman (13-4). The winner will travel to No. 11 Groton-Dunstable (12-1-3) for a first round game on Saturday, time to be announced.