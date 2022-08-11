Accepting and welcoming to all and a fierce protector of her family and friends

METHUEN — Nancy S. (Leach) Brooking, 71, of Methuen, passed away on July 28, 2022 at High Pointe Hospice House in Haverhill surrounded by family and friends, old and new.

Nancy was born on July 19, 1951 in Boston and grew up in North Reading with her parents, Dot and Hank Leach, and five younger siblings, Debbie, Jim, Danny, Diane and Rick. The family enjoyed sports and music, and making memories and telling outrageous stories together and with friends.

Nancy graduated from North Reading High School and went on to be a Cost Analyst at Raytheon Technologies, being recognized for 30 years of service to the company. She married Mike Brooking in November of 1979, and the couple has one daughter, Caitlin (Katie), born in 1982.

Nancy loved relaxing at the beach, especially York Beach in Maine, where the Brookings visited each weekend in the summer, with biological family and with “common law family,” the Felcis. Nancy was known as the “cool aunt,” taking many nieces, nephews and her daughter’s friends to their first concerts and shopping trips. She was the best concert chaperone — putting up with groups of excited pre-teens in the Great Woods parking lot. She never made you leave early to beat the traffic and miss your favorite song, and she always let you buy the authentic tour t-shirt after the show. She was accepting and welcoming to people from all walks of life, and a fierce defender and protector of her family and friends, especially her brothers. She was a friend to many, and admired for being down to earth, and “regular.”

