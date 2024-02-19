NORTH READING — The popular Lobster Bisque Lenten Luncheons at the Union Congregational Church, 148 Haverhill St., is back for its second luncheon scheduled for Friday, February 23.

The luncheon, which include the pastor’s homemade lobster bisque, choice of breads, beverages and desserts, are held in the church’s Fellowship Hall from noon to 1 p.m. every Friday during Lent. Desserts will alternate each week and feature apple cranberry crisp, brownie sundae or strawberry shortcake.

Quarts of the lobster bisque to go can also be ordered in advance by emailing the church office at office@nrucc.org or calling 978-664-3703.

The suggested donation is $14 for quarts to go and $12 for those who enjoy the meal at the church.