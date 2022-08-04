NORTH READING — Purple Heart Day is this Sunday, August 7, and now that the town has officially been designated as a “Purple Heart Community” you’ll notice that the bandstand on the Town Common will be adorned with purple lights this year.

In future years, the town will hold a special ceremony on August 7 but this year the occasion will be recognized officially for the first time during Veterans’ Day ceremonies on the Town Common November 11.

To date, Veterans’ Director Susan Magner has compiled a list of at least 39 Purple Heart recipients from town. She continues to look to add all other Purple Heart recipients from town to this list as well. Simply provide the recipient’s name along with the branch, rank, and era of service.

“We are looking for their stories as well; whether from the recipient or a family member, if the recipient is deceased,” she said.

Simply call the Veterans’ Department office at 978-357-5211, visit the town’s website (www.northreadingma.gov/veterans-department) or send an email to Sue Magner: [email protected] or her assistant, Cathy McGloughlin: [email protected] with the requested information.