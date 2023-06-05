WAKEFIELD — From Jack Philip Aherne to Vienna Xu Zhou, the Class of 2023 graduated from Wakefield Memorial High Saturday morning during a cold, misty, blustery commencement ceremony at Landrigan Field.

Nearly 200 seniors and their families were full of pomp and circumstance as they sat in weather more suited to early April than early June. But nothing could dampen the spirit of the morning, as the Class of 2023 said goodbye.

Wakefield Memorial High Band Director Thomas Bankert led his talented ensemble in the traditional processional “Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1” to start off the ceremony.

Class of 2023 Treasurer Ojas Singhvi, serving as master of ceremonies, spoke and then Student Council President Emma Shinney will lead everyone in a salute to the flag.

Nadia Collin, Paige MacGibbon and Morgan Wallace sang “The Star Spangled Banner.”

Class President Haris Hodzic welcomed everyone, and School Committee Chair Thomas Markham spoke to the graduating class.

Supt. of Schools Dr. Douglas Lyons and WMHS Principal Amy McLeod addressed the crowd as well.

Class Secretary Jackson Wyatt gave the Essayist Address.

Jessica Pan delivered the Saluatory Address.

Molly Berinato gave the Valedictory Address.

A musical interlude followed, performed by the WMHS Chamber Singers and Treble Choir under the direction of Ana Morel.

Class Vice President Caroline Guanci passed the school key to Lea Carangelo, president of the junior class.

Artist Emma Scalzo and PTSA Representative Ben Stratton presented the class banner.

Then the graduates received their well-earned diplomas. Mortarboards were soon tossed in the air.

The WMHS Band performed “Fanfare and Recessional” as the ceremony concluded.

This is the Wakefield Memorial High Class of 2023:

Jack Philip Ahearne, David Michael Amyouny, Maria Grace Arangio, Paige Christine Arkinstall, Anthony Joseph Arria, Jessica Nicole Auffrey, Samuel James Bangtson, Matthew Joseph Barbera, Drew David Barrett, Gavin Francis Bayers, Molly Victoria Berinato, Isabella Grace Birchem, Jaden Arcay Blake, Noah Quirino Bonassera, Joseph Boudreau, Kylie Elizabeth Boyle, Bridget Mary Breda, Fintan Colin Brennan, Erin W. Bry, Dylan Robert Buccelli, Isabelle Ann Buckley, Benjamin Gregory Burdetsky, Lindsay Grace Burke, Sadie Lee Burrows, Paige Rose Butland.

Emma Rae Callahan, Justin John Carino, Ryan Patrick Carroll, Ashley Elizabeth Carter, Brian Patrick Casey, Chloe Jamon Caswell, Justin Wing Hong Chea, Adjhany Isabelle Cherisme, Nicolas Michael Chiros, Joseph Michael Colliton, Marcus Arthur Conte, Sophia Rose Cook, Amanda Nancy Courtright, Jonathan Chase Courtright, Oisín Dominique Guerin Cullen, John Joseph Curran, Maxwell Tobin Walcott Cusack, Kaiquy Souza Da Hora, Hannah Beth Daellenbach, Enrico Hersojy Davi, Viterbo Domenic George DeAngelis, Meghan Elizabeth DeCourcy, Robert Christopher DeFeo, Eryck Matheus Bento DeFranca, Christian Joseph Delgado, Nathan James Delgado, Raya Sunshine DeSimone, Jonathan Wilder DiFrenna, Ian Augustus Dixon, Sean David Doherty, Amiya Bernice Driggers, Alexander John Driscoll, Lily Mae Duval.

Matthew Paul Elwell, Bryan Christopher Fabbri, Brooke Marie Fahey, John Joseph Faulkner, Nicholas Paniago Ferreira, Emma Grace Fitzgerald, Abbey Rose Fitzpatrick, Mia Bella Forti, Derek Joseph Fricia, Nathan Gerawork, Kiara Nevaeh Germeil, Timothy Joseph Gordon, Carlee Wynter Graham, Sebastian Luis Grantham, Thomas Michael Grover, Caroline Anne Guanci, Ava Cameron Gustafson, Robert Sahag Hagopian, Samuel Aaron Halprin, Marissa Lynne Hayes, Anaya Hernandez, Daniel Lee Herrick, Charlotte Theresa Hill, Haris Hodzic, Sean Francis Hogan, Christa Marketa Imbriano

Añia Gabriella Jacob, Devon Elizabeth Jellison Merilee Jewett, Kaiden William Mackay Johnson, Leith Allen Jones III, Katherine Mary Jurczak, Vincent Salvatore Kaddaras, Bernardo Quintino Kamei, Emma Rachel Kane, Lucas Paul Newell Kehoe, Rachel Lynn Kent, Mary Jane Kerrigan, Anisa JoAnn Koni, Charles Ryan Kowal, Sofia Liliana Laboy, Benjamin Paul Lamarre, Aimee Megan Lee, Colby Richard Lee, Arianna Marie Licciardi, Spencer William Little, David Mark LoCoco, Sydney Grace Lombardi.

Maxwell John MacDonald, Paige Emily MacGibbon, Charlotte Hailey Magee, Sofia Ayleen Marey, Seguel Ethan Samuel Margolis, Thomas Francis Markam IV, Gabriella M. Marques-Moran, Austin Taylor Marshall, Samantha Marie Marshall, James Patrick Martine, Rachelle Christine Martone, Mona McCall, Matthew Giovenelli McCoy, Nicholas Joseph McDonough, William Edward McTygue IV, Medur, Summer Lynn Milsky, Gabriella Shirley Minasian, Sydney Alden Moon, Molly Samantha Morris, Vivian Marie Mottl, Caden Anthony Munro, Sara Elizabeth Nemec, Madison Lucille Nett, Matthew Jeffrey O’Connor, Sonel Ortolaza Santos, Nicholas Vincent Paci, William Crimens Pacy, Jessica Lingyan Pan.

Ria Manish Patel, Peter Joseph Pietryka, John Henry Porter, Sara Nicole Pudvah, Mazin Gamal Ragheb, Jordan Ashley Raimo, Mark Zachery-Miller Rainville, John Thomas Regan, Owen Lawrence Riddell, William Charles Riley, Nadeem Yasser Rizk, Caroline Grace Roberts, Sabrina Lauren Rogers, Elizabeth Ann Roos,

Jenna Nicole Rossi, Charlotte Fotino Rossicone, LizMarie Margarita Ruiz, Dante Infinity Russo, Valeria Sabov, Ryan Scott Sallee, Angel Mackenzie Salvo, Nicholas Joseph Santilli, Zachary Burbine Sartori, Emma Lenore Scalzo, Sophia Emily Scalzo, Giuliana Rosemarie Scharaffa, Andrew Patrick Schermerhorn, Samuel Rocco Schools, Isabella Rose Schwartzberg, Jillian Marie Schwartzberg, Grace Olivia Seabury, Sophie Rose Seidman, Kailyn Paige Shepherd, Emma Beth Shinney.

Chloe Elaine Silva, Jeniellen Peres Silva, Luca Simion, William Robert Simpson, Ojas Kumar Singhvi, Andreas Konstandinos Sofronas, Anthony Vincent Sorrentino, Benjamin Dylan Stratton, Dakota Wyatt Streeter, Caileigh Patricia Sweeney, Megan Alexandra Taggart, Katherine Theresa Taylor, Jaianny Da Silva Teixeira, Logan Marchany Theriault, Aidan Joseph Timmins, Nicholas Andrew Townshend, Ryan Joseph Tracy, Christopher Thomas Vacca, Ashlynn Valentino, Taylor Ann Vater, Ava Elizabeth Vaughn, Emily Gabriela Vicente, Grace Olivia Wallace, James Robert Wastaferro, Ian Wieneke, Michael Joseph Wilkinson, Javin Michael Willis, Finnegan Todd Wilson, Jackson Thomas Wyatt, Jessica Ann Yianacopolus and Vienna Xu Zhou.