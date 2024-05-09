LYNNFIELD — The Lynnfield Art Guild (LAG) has announced that well-known local oil painter Jim Ryan is its featured artist on LAG’s website at lynnfieldarts.org.

A native of Revere, Ryan graduated from Vesper George School of Art in Boston. His gifted teachers include Jack Callahan, Don Stone and Bill Flynn. Ryan began his career with Bradlees Department Store as a fashion illustrator. Later, he worked as a commercial artist at the MacKellar Art Studies in Boston before joining Raytheon in 1968. At Raytheon, Ryan supervised Raytheon’s Creative Services Group of Publications. Ryan’s murals, dioramas and limited-edition military prints are highly collectible, with many hanging in the Pentagon and in military installations worldwide.

“Jim has received numerous awards, including the Allied Artist of America’s Grumbacher Gold Medal,” said LAG member Beth Aaronson. “Mr. Ryan’s fine art oil on canvas paintings are often seascapes and landscapes and he can be found painting around Gloucester Harbor, Cape Ann and the North Shore. A past president and a popular demonstrator of the Lynnfield Art Guild, he has donated several paintings to the Guild’s permanent collection, with two currently on display at the Lynnfield Library. The Guild is proud to feature Jim’s paintings and invites the public to visit this gallery on its website at lynnfieldarts.org and lynnfieldarts.org/jim-ryan. For additional information, see the artist’s website at jimryanfineart.com or you email the artist at JimRArtist@comcast.net.”

For 60 years, Aaronson said, “The Lynnfield Art Guild has been a force for the Arts in the greater community with members from over 14 surrounding towns.

“The Lynnfield Art Guild provides a platform for over 100 painters, photographers and artisans to network, learn, display and sell their work with a variety of events including two annual art shows, monthly art demonstrations, a newsletter and member get togethers,” said Aaronson. “Membership in the Lynnfield Art Guild is open to artisans, photographers and artists of all levels, with student, supporting and family memberships available. The Guild provides two annual scholarships to graduating LHS seniors. Please visit LAG’s Facebook and Instagram pages at Lynnfieldarts.”