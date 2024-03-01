Loved singing, traveling and cooking Italian meals

TUCSON, AZ — Paula (D’Amico) Manning died peacefully at home in Tucson, AZ on January 22 at the age of 77. Paula was the daughter of the late Sal and Mary D’Amico, co-founders of Toody’s.

Paula graduated from Wakefield Memorial High School Class of 1964. Paula became a hair stylist and later attended Bunker Hill Community College. She worked at several Wakefield elementary schools and studied singing and sang at her church services of weddings and funerals. She also sang, acted and danced in Community Theater. She enjoyed singing, traveling and of course cooking up those wonderful Italian dishes.

Paula was the beloved wife of Daniel Manning and was married for 58+ years. She was the devoted mother of Daniel Manning Jr. of San Jose, CA; and her daughter the late Tina Manning Dampolo and her husband Scott Dampolo of Stoneham. Paula was the sister of the late Sal D’Amico and his wife Marie D’Amico; her grandchildren: Tara (Dampolo) Teneriello and her husband Michael; Andrew Heggum; and Ryan Heggum; and her great grandchildren: Mario Teneriello and Stella Teneriello. Paula is also survived by many family and friends, all whom she loved. Her memory will be carried in all our hearts.

Funeral Mass celebrating Paula’s eternal life will be held at St Florence Church, 47 Butler Ave., Wakefield on March 5 at 10 a.m. Celebration of life to follow.