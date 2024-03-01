Enjoyed gardening and taking walks with his dogs

WAKEFIELD — Stellio Cociani, age 89, of Wakefield passed away on February 26 at Lahey Hospital. He was born on April 4, 1934 in Trieste, Italy.

Stellio was preceded in death by his beloved wife Elda Cociani. He will be fondly remembered by his son Lucio Cociani; daughter-in-law Yan Cociani; granddaughter Yiru Cociani and her husband Tom Favaloro; along with his great-granddaughters: Sofie and Kaia Favaloro. He was the brother of the late Guido Cociani and survived by his nieces: Daniella Cociani and Anastasia Rasmini; and great-niece Michela Rasmini.

Stellio emigrated to the United States in his early 20’s and settled in the Boston area and lived in Wakefield for over 50 years. He worked in sales most of his life and was a skilled and self-taught builder at home. He enjoyed gardening and taking long walks with his dogs and most of all spending time with his family. He was a kind friend to many and always had a joke ready to make someone smile. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

His funeral Mass will be celebrated at Saint Joseph Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield on Monday, March 4 at 11:30 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held prior to Mass at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Interment, Saint Patrick Cemetery, Stoneham.