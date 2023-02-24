WAKEFIELD — Peter Vitale has announced his intention to run for an open Constable position to be decided at the polls in April.

Vitale, of Gladstone Street, took out nomination papers for the three-year Constable term on Tuesday, February 21.

Office hopefuls have until 5 p.m. on Friday, March 3, to take out nomination papers for any of the 14 elected positions to be decided at the April 25 Town Election.

Nomination papers are due for signature certification at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7.

One position on the School Committee remains without a candidate, as does a Planning Board post.

Here are the positions available:

TOWN COUNCIL

Two three-year terms. Incumbent Mehreen N. Butt took out nomination papers for reelection on January 3. Incumbent Edward F. Dombroski Jr. pulled papers for reelection on January 3.

TOWN CLERK

One three-year term. Betsy Sheehan pulled papers for reelection on January3.

TOWN MODERATOR

Incumbent Willian H. Carroll pulled papers on January 24.

SCHOOL COMMITTEE

Two three-year terms. Incumbent Kevin Scott Piskadlo pulled papers for reelection on January 3.

LIBRARY TRUSTEES

Three three-year terms. Incumbent Laura Cutone Godwin took out nomination papers on January 17. Incumbent Susan M. Wetmore took out nomination papers on January 19. Incumbent Adam Rodgers took out nomination papers on January 19 as well.

PLANNING BOARD

One five-year term

BOARD OF HEALTH

One three-year term. Incumbent Candace Linehan took out nomination papers on January 9.

BOARD OF ASSESSORS

One three-year term. Incumbent David A. Ledonne took out nomination papers for reelection on January 3.

W.M.G.L.D. COMMISSIONER

One three-year term. John J. Warchol took out nomination papers for reelection on January 6.

CONSTABLE

One three-year term. Peter Vitale pulled nomination papers on February 21.