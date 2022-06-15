AJ CHIARADONNA and the LHS defense have played well in their two state tournament victories. Chiaradonna had seven ground balls in a win over Advanced Math and Science on Saturday. Lynnfield played Wahconah in the Div. 4 quarterfinals on Tuesday after press time. (File Photo)

By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

LYNNFIELD — Last Saturday morning, the Lynnfield High boys’ lacrosse team defeated visiting Advanced Math and Science, 14-9, in the MIAA Round of 16 in the Division 4 state tournament on a warm, sunny day.

With the victory, the 6th-seeded Pioneers improved to 16-4 while the 11th-seeded Eagles ended the year at 16-4. Advanced Math and Science is a charter school based in Marlborough.

This game was tight in the first half as the guests led, 2-1, before the Pioneers took a, 7-5, advantage at the half. Lynnfield then slowly pulled away in the second half.

“As the game went along, our defensive slides and communication improved,” said Pioneers head coach Pat Lamusta. “They have a solid team with a very talented midfield that gave us trouble early on.”

Will Steadman led the Pioneers attack with three goals and three assists while Drew Damiani had three goals and two assists. Jack Calichman, meawhile, had two goals and three helpers.

Kelan Cardinal had four points with two goals and two assists while freshman Will Norton found the back of the Eagle net a team-high four times. Janssen Sperling had one assist.

Defenseman A.J. Chiaradonna led the team in ground balls with seven while Rupert Thomas had a team-high three takeaways.

Lynnfield goalie, Ben Pimentel, made seven saves.

The Eagles were led by Patrick Andrews who scored four goals while Caden Grinnell scored three times.

In the Round of 32 game on June 7, the Pioneers blasted guest Tri-County Regional, 23-2. The 27th-seeded Cougars ended up at 11-8.

Tri-County is a vocational school in Franklin.

Lynnfield led, 14-2, at the half as Lamusta put his bench players in early in the second half.

“The defense played really well,” said Lamusta. “We didn’t know much about this team.”

Calichman, who broke the team’s assist record for a season this year, had 10 points with five goals and five assists. Cardinal had a career-high seven assists to go with two goals. Steadman had three goals and two assists while Norton had five goals and one assist.

Damiani recorded a hat trick while Owen Considine scored twice.

Mike Murphy had one goal and one assist while Jake Connell and junior varsity call-up, Alex Baldini both scored once. Sperling and Owen White both had one assist.

Pimentel had an easy day in net with three stops.

Defenseman Jack Phelps had a team-high seven ground balls while Thomas had three takeaways.

On Tuesday, June 14, the No. 6 Pioneers visited No. 3 Wahconah Regional in the state quarterfinals (results not available at press time). The winner of that game will take on the winner of the No. 2 Cohasset vs. No. 7 Medway game in the Div. 4 state semifinals later this week.