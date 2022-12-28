By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

LYNNFIELD — In their last game before Christmas, the Lynnfield High girls’ basketball team lost, 52-24, in their home opener to Newburyport on Dec. 20. With the defeat, the Pioneers fell to 0-4 overall and 0-3 in the Cape Ann League. The Clippers, meanwhile, improved to 2-0 overall and in the league.

The slow starts for the Pioneers continued in this game as the visitors, thanks to a tough press defense that caused several backcourt turnovers, raced out to a 23-2 lead after the first quarter. Newburyport scored 23-straight points after Bella George scored the first two points of the game. They then extended the lead to, 34-5, at the break.

“They are a very good team and we had trouble with their press,” said Lynnfield head coach Sue Breen.

The Pioneers committed 25 turnovers overall with a majority of them taking place in the first half as the Clippers took off the press in the second half.

“Along with Pentucket, they will be the team to beat in our division,” said Breen.

George led the Pioneers in scoring again as the senior co-captain had 12 with seven of them coming from the foul line. Sophomore guard, Emma Rose, was second in scoring with six points.

Junior forward, Jaelynn Moon, led the team in rebounds with eight.

Emma Foley led the Clippers in scoring with 16 points while Olivia McDonald added 11 including three three-pointers.

The next game for LHS will be on Thursday at 11:30 a.m. as they welcome Gloucester.

Lynnfield is looking for a split of the non-league series as the Lady Fishermen won the first meeting, 33-29, on opening night on Dec. 9.

They then play another non-league game the next day as they host Shawsheen Tech with that game also starting at 11:30 a.m.

On Jan. 6, the Pioneers return to Cape Ann League action as they go to Pentucket for a 5:30 p.m. start.