DHIMITRI DONO scored his first career goal in a win over Pentucket on Sept. 27. (File Photo)

By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

LYNNFIELD — On Sept. 29, the Lynnfield High boys’ soccer team defeated guest Georgetown 3-1. With that victory, the Pioneers improved to 6-1-2 overall and 5-1-1 in the Cape Ann League.

“We controlled the territorial play the whole game,” pointed out Pioneers head coach Brent Munroe. “We had 16 total shots and they had just two.”

In the 15th-minute of the first half, Dillon Reilly scored on a pass from the right side by Joel Anthony.

“It was a nice pass by Joel,” recalled Munroe.

With a little over five minutes left in the first half, the Royals tied it scoring on a header off a corner kick.

In the 25th-miunte of the second half, Reilly got the game-winner as he went down the left side and his shot found the back of the Georgetown net.

“It was a great goal,” stated Munroe, about his sophomore leading scorer.

Later on, Alex Gentile had the insurance goal assisted by Reilly with just over 10 minutes remaining.

Lynnfield goalie, Kellen Cardinal, made one save in net to go to 6-1-2.

On Sept. 27, the Pioneers blanked visiting Pentucket by a final of 4-0.

They scored twice in each half.

Ten minutes in, junior Dhimitri Dono scored his first-varsity goal assisted by Anthony.

Reilly made it 2-0 in the 25th-minute with junior Nate Clancy assisting.

Twenty minutes into the second half, freshman Rocco Scenna scored his first-career goal and that tally was unassisted.

Gentile had the final goal later in the second half assisted by Reilly.

“It was nice to see four different players score and I was happy for Dhimitri and Rocco,” said Munroe.

Cardinal made four saves in that game.

On Oct. 6, the Pioneers go to Amesbury with that contest starting at 4 pm. It is Senior Day for the team on Oct. 8 as they welcome Swampscott for a non-league game. That game, which is also Lynnfield Youth Soccer Day, will also start at 4 p.m.

At halftime, the six Lynnfield seniors will be honored.

LHS is looking for the season sweep over the Big Blue as they won the first meeting, 3-0, on Sept. 6 in Swampscott.

On Columbus Day, the Pioneers return to CAL action as they host Ipswich. That game will start at 1 p.m.