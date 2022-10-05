JOSH POLSTER, Bag Patch, ceramic

WAKEFIELD — The Arts Collaborative of Wakefield (ACW) presents Creatures & Critters Art Show and PAWS Small Works Fundraiser at the Albion Cultural Exchange. Open eleven times during the month of October, both exhibits celebrate all creatures that walk, wiggle, fly, swim or slither. The ACW will host an opening reception at the Albion Cultural Exchange on October 6 from 6 – 8 p.m. sponsored by TSB.

Celebrating animals, both real or imaginary, the Creatures & Critters Art Show will delight animal lovers of all ages. With well over 100 original art, the exhibition gives the community a chance to view and purchase art about the creatures we love and cherish.

The PAWS Small Works artwork in the foyer is available for sale on a first come first served basis. Local artists have been working on their 5 x 7 donations with all proceeds donated to PAWS of Wakefield. Yes that’s right, for only $10, visitors to the show can select a small work, pick it off the wall and take it home. This ACW fundraiser will allow friends, family and visitors to buy some affordable, cool art and help out a worthy animal protection cause in the process.

In addition, we’ll have special guests, varying hosts, and free activities for children. Portrait artist Lori Del Genis will be featured on opening night with a wide variety of her art for exhibit and sale. Check the Calendar of Events on the ACW website for up to date information including a presentation from Curious Creatures and Ally Houghton Photography has generously offered her photography talents to capture your furry friend in pictures with 100% of all proceeds going to PAWS.

Running for the month of October, the Creatures & Critters Art Show and PAWS small works Fundraiser is free and open to the public 11 times on Thursday, October 6, 13, 20 and 27 from 6 – 8 p.m.; Friday, October 7, 14, 21 and 28 from 6 – 8 p.m.; Saturday, October 15 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.; Saturday, October 22, 29 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at 11 Albion Street in downtown Wakefield.

For details, visit www.artscollaborativeofwakefield.com.