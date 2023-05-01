THE WMHS baseball team is ranked 20th in Div. 2. The 7-2 Warriors have wins over Div. 1 opponents Lexington, Arlington, Winchester and Belmont. (Dan Pawlowski Photo)

WAKEFIELD — The first MIAA power rankings for the spring sports season were released on Friday.

Of the seven eligible teams (track does not have power rankings), five Wakefield High teams are currently on track to make their respective Div. 2 state tournaments as the top 32 ranked teams automatically qualify. Teams who finish the season with a record of .500 or better also qualify for states.

The highest seed went to the softball team who is ranked 15th with a record of 4-6. The power rankings are based on a combination of average margin of victory and opponent rating. The softball team has a strong opponent rating playing in a Middlesex League with multiple powerhouse teams. They have scored a combined 44 runs in their last two games, both wins over Div. 1 opponents Belmont and Winchester. The top five teams in Div. 2 include Wakefield’s divisional rival Burlington, who is ranked first at 10-0, along with Billerica (2nd, 9-0), Tewksbury (3rd, 5-2), Westfield (4th, 7-1) and Somerset Berkley (5th, 5-3). Wakefield hosts Reading (7-3, 8th D1) on Tuesday at 4 p.m. and Wilmington (3-6, 17th D2) on Thursday at 4:15 p.m.

The baseball team is ranked 20th with a record of 7-2. The Warriors are currently tops in the Middlesex League Freedom Division with a terrific start to their season including wins over Div. 1 teams Lexington, Arlington, Winchester and Belmont.

The top five baseball teams in Div. 2 are Milton (1st, 11-0), Leominster (2nd 7-0), Whitman-Hanson (3rd, 6-2), King Philip (4th, 8-3) and Hopkinton (5th, 5-2). Wakefield is the highest ranked team in the division from the Middlesex League. They travel to Reading (7-2, 33rd D2) on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. and Wilmington (3-6, 45th D3) on Friday at 4:15 p.m.

The girls’ tennis team is ranked 21st with a record of 3-2. The Warriors haven’t played since April 11 but are currently on a three-match winning streak with victories over Woburn, Wilmington and Stoneham. The top five teams in Div. 2 are Bishop Stang (1st, 7-0), Longmeadow (2nd, 7-1), Minnechaug (3rd, 9-0), Duxbury (4th, 5-1) and Scituate (5th, 5-0). Wakefield is the top ranked Middlesex League team in Div. 2. They travel to Burlington (3-3, 29th D2) today at 4 p.m. and Winchester (7-1, 11th D1) tomorrow at 4 p.m.

The boys’ lacrosse team is ranked 26th with a record of 4-6. The Warriors have bounced back from an 0-4 start to win four of their last six games. They are currently tied with Burlington (5-3, 14th D2) for first in the Freedom Division. The two will play each other on May 17 at Landrigan Field.

The top five boys’ lacrosse teams in Div. 2 are Duxbury (1st, 8-1), Reading (2nd, 7-1), Billerica (3rd, 6-4), Nauset (4th, 5-2) and Longmeadow (5th, 5-3). Wakefield travels to Belmont (4-3, 25th D1) on Wednesday at 5:45 p.m. and hosts Winchester (7-2, 15th D1) on Friday at 4:30 p.m.

The boys’ tennis team is ranked 28th with a record of 2-5. The team has won two of their last three including 5-0 sweeps over Stoneham and Watertown.

The top five boys’ tennis teams in Div. 2 are Sharon (1st, 7-1), Hingham (2nd, 6-1), Duxbury (3rd, 5-0), Westborough (4th, 5-3) and Milton (5th, 5-1). Wakefield hosts Winchester (6-1, 8th D1) on Tuesday at 4 p.m. and travels to Reading (1-7, 34th D2) on Thursday at 4 p.m.

The Warrior girls’ lacrosse team is currently just outside of the playoff picture ranked 34th in Div. 2 but their record listed in the power rankings was incorrect. Listed at 1-5, Wakefield is 2-5 after their 19-5 win over Medford last week.

The top five girls’ lacrosse teams in Div. 2 are Notre Dame (1st, 9-0), Wayland (2nd, 7-1), Duxbury (3rd, 8-1), East Longmeadow (4th, 10-1) and Masconomet (5th, 8-1). Wakefield travels to Wilmington (0-8, 38th D2) today at 4:15 p.m. and hosts Belmont (3-1, 19th D1) on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

The boys’ volleyball team is ranked 63rd in a large Div. 2. The Warriors have shown steady signs of improvement in their first ever season including an exciting 3-2 win over Everett at home.

The top five boys’ volleyball teams in Div. 2 are Westfield (1st, 9-1), North Quincy (2nd, 7-1), Agawam (3rd, 10-1), West Springfield (4th, 8-2) and O’Bryant (5th, 9-1).

Wakefield travels to Burlington (3-4, 36th D2) on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.