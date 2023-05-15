WAKEFIELD – The Reading Symphony Orchestra promises “Islands of Adventure” at an amazing Concert Experience on Sunday, May 21, at 3:30 p.m. This Pops Concert Experience will be performed at the Veterans Memorial Auditorium at Galvin Middle School in Wakefield (525 Main St., Wakefield). The audience will bring memories to life with popular, recognizable favorites from a full live orchestra!

Stops on this adventure include Leigh’s “Selections from Man of La Mancha,” followed by the enthralling “Lord of the Rings Symphonic Suite”. Changing the source venue from Middle Earth to Outer Space, “Star Trek Through the Years” by Custer will keep the adrenaline flowing. Gamers will appreciate “Video Games Live”. These include “Halo”, “Civilization IV”, “Advent Rising”, and “Kingdom Hearts”. The final two pieces are instantly recognizable from local composer extraordinaire John Williams: Adventures on Earth from “E.T.: The Extra Terrestrial” and the March from “Raiders of the Lost Ark”.

Conductor and Music Director George Ogata describes the program as, “A Concert Experience bringing memories from different parts of our lives, including fine arts, movies, video games, and much more!”

With generous contributions by local businesses and supporters, all concert experience tickets are subsidized for this performance. Tickets for the musical concert are $25 for adults, Seniors (60+) and Students are $15. Children (14 and under) are free. Donations are greatly appreciated.

Local representatives abound in the RSO. The RSO includes members from many towns, including Wakefield, Reading, Lynnfield, Stoneham, Melrose, North Reading, Andover, Chelmsford, and Methuen. The RSO itself has a very rich history since 1931 as a successful community non-profit orchestra. As RSO leads the Orchestra 3.0 revolution, it continues to welcome local involvement in many ways, including performers, leaders, contributors, and donors.

More information is available at readingsymphonyorchestra.org.