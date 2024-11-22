BY MARK SARDELLA

WAKEFIELD — The Town Council is frustrated with what they see as a lack of progress in redeveloping 460-466 and 472 Main St, the former site of Ristorante Molise.

The property owner, Andreas Tsitos, was at this week’s Town Council meeting along with his attorney, Brian McGrail, to provide an update.

McGail reminded the board that the Zoning Board of Appeals issued a decision last February related to the rehabilitation of the long vacant property, which has fallen into a state of disrepair over the years.

The ZBA decision approved a plan for a mixed-use building with 16 residential units above a ground floor commercial space for up to six store fronts.

McGrail noted that the project is “very complicated.” A structural engineer was called in last June and his report is expected any day, McGrail said.

He added that the architectural plans are construction ready and they hope to file for a building permit by the end of the year. McGrail cautioned that the Building Inspector will require a peer review of the project, which could take up to three months. He did say that there is certain work that can still be done while the peer review is taking place. Construction could begin in the spring, and is expected to take nine months to complete.

It was noted that parts of the building will need to demolished, but the owner would like to keep as much of the existing structure as possible.

Town Councilor Edward Dombroski took exception to this approach, noting that the property is on a corridor into the downtown.

“You are trying to salvage a property that should be razed,” he said, alleging that the owner was “trying to do this on the cheap.” He added that the only reason anything was happening at all was due to pressure from the Town Council.

“It feels like you’re trying to duct tape five buildings together,” he said, calling for a different approach to the project.

“I have zero confidence that this will be done on time,” Dombroski said. Calling the owner “a bad neighbor,” he described the situation as “really frustrating and incredibly inexcusable.” He called upon the owner to sell the property to someone “who will do it right.”

McGrail defended the project, noting that it went through “an intense review” by the ZBA. He added that cost is a factor in any building project and razing the entire building would bring out “a host of other issues.” The project is being self-financed by the owner, McGrail said, with no lender involved.

“I’m confident that this will be something that everyone can be proud of,” he said, adding that the project is “pretty much on schedule.”

Councilor Jonathan Chines said that he wanted every effort made to have building permit applications submitted by the end of the year.

“It has been too long,” he said.

Town Councilor Doug Butler was not impressed by the fact that the owner is self-financing the project, noting that interest rates were low for much of the period that the property has been vacant.

Councilor Robert Vincent called for a more pro-active approach to progress updates on the project. Chines suggested a project web site for the community to monitor the status.

Town Council chairman Michael McLane offered a final word of advice to the owner.

“We will keep you on a short leash,” he said, “and we want to see real progress.”

