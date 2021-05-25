Robert R. Hansen, 79

May 25, 2021 by Keith Curtis

Published in the May 25, 2021 edition.

WAKEFIELD — Robert R. Hansen, 79, of Wakefield, formerly of North Reading, died at his home on Sunday, May 23.

Born in Lynn, November 30, 1941, he was the son of the late Robert and Alice (Hamilton) Hansen.

Robert was raised in Lynn and graduated from Lynn English High School. He was a retired machinist for General Electric of Lynn. He was a longtime member of the Trinity Baptist Church of North Reading.

Robert loved to play golf and tennis in his spare time and spend time with his dogs Barkly and Daisy. He especially enjoyed his daily lunch with his group of friends.

Robert was the beloved husband of the late Beverly (Finlayson) Hansen. He was the loving father of Rob Hansen Jr. of Brooklyn, NY and DesCygne Parsons of Sarasota, FL and the brother of Laurence Hansen and his wife Charlene of Cohasset and Linda Waldron and her husband Jack of Ipswich. Robert is also survived by his 2 grandchildren Joanne and Lee Parsons.

His funeral service will be held at the Trinity Baptist Church, 105 Haverhill St., North Reading on Thursday at 11 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Wednesday from 4-7 p.m.

Interment Puritan Lawn Memorial Park, Peabody.

COVID guidelines in effect. For guestbook/www.mcdonaldfs.com.