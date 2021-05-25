Kent’s homers power Warriors to big win

May 25, 2021 by Keith Curtis

Travel to Stoneham today for battle of undefeateds

Published in the May 25, 2021 edition.

BURLINGTON — Zack Kent set the tone early on Friday afternoon in Burlington. The junior shortstop/pitcher and leadoff hitter hit two home runs in the first inning to propel the Warriors to a big lead that they wouldn’t relinquish as they left town with a 14-5 victory, improving to 6-0 on the season.

Kent, who went 3-for-4 on the day, is hitting .500 on the season with 12 steals to go along with 10 RBI’s and nine runs scored.

Junior Luke Ickes earned the victory on the mound, pitching the first three innings. Senior Danny Hurley and junior Liam Stromski each threw two innings to finish up the game for the Warriors.

Wakefield beat Burlington 9-1 in their first matchup on May 18 at Walsh Field. Senior ace Chris Alden got his third win of the season in that one, throwing an 85-pitch complete game. Alden gave up just one earned run on four hits while striking out nine.

Hurley and fellow senior Mike Iannuzzi each collected two hits and an RBI to lead the offense.

Wakefield’s two wins over Burlington set up a fun pair of games this week against Stoneham. The Spartans are also 6-0 with two wins each over Melrose, Burlington and Watertown.

Stoneham was listed at No. 2 in the Boston Herald’s Div. 3 North preview behind D3 powerhouse Austin Prep. The Spartans feature plenty of talented players including senior pitcher Nick Bamforth, senior catcher James Malonson and senior outfielder Richie Pignone.

If one of the teams can pick up two wins this week (game two is Saturday, 10 a.m. at Walsh Field), it would certainly put them in the driver’s seat to win the Freedom Division championship with just two regular season games remaining.