TOWN COUNCILOR Ed Dombroski (right) joined Wakefield Alliance Against Violence (WAAV) leaders (from the left) Jean Yentile, Amy Chiaravalloti, Susan Scofield, Merry Eldridge and Joie Gerrish in Melrose at the White Ribbon Ceremony sponsored by Melrose Alliance Against Violence. The White Ribbon Campaign, an initiative held each March, asks participants to take a pledge to stand up against violence against women and girls and all forms of gender-based violence. WAAV will be hosting a White Ribbon event on Wednesday, March 15 on Beebe Library Plaza at 12 noon. (Courtesy photo)