FATHER PATRICK ALOYSIUS MISGIVINGS is played by stand-up comic and radio talk show host David Kane. (Courtesy Photo)

By GAIL LOWE

STONEHAM—For 90 minutes last Saturday night, laughter bounced off Greater Boston Stage Company’s walls when stand-up comic Dave Kane took on the persona of old Irish Catholic priest Father Patrick Aloysius Misgivings.

The character of Fr. Misgivings is based on a real priest Kane knew when he was an altar boy. The good priest shared his views from the pulpit on everything Roman Catholic, from Bingo games and birth control to instructions on how to pass the collection basket. His homily was a bit scolding at times but was always served with great humor and a lot of love.

The exceptionally fun, one-man interactive performance titled “Misgivings” included an actual Bingo game, raffle and lip-synched delivery of Neil Sedaka’s “Oh! Carol” played to the hilt by Kane’s over-the-top dance moves. The show was the perfect antidote to the malaise hovering over everyone’s head for nearly two years due to the pandemic.

Nothing was held sacred. Not the church’s spaghetti suppers. Not divorce. Not even fruitcake which, by the way, turned out to be the raffle prize.

In a playful stab at Protestants, Kane referred to his character as a good and decent man dedicated to doing the right thing for all his parishioners. “He’s the kind of priest who runs Bingo at the parish and is not above calling out the numbers in Latin so the Protestants can’t win,” is how Kane put it.

At the close of the play, Fr. Misgivings reads a letter from God he found on his desk. Through the written word, God says that he loves all of His children just as they are. It doesn’t matter if they’re male or female, Black or white or straight or gay.

Often, what runs below the surface of comedy is the pain of human anguish, and this became clear when Kane shared with his “parishioners” the story of his son Nicholas “Nicky” O’Neill, who died in 2003 at The Station nightclub fire in West Warwick, R.I. He was only 18 years old at the time of his death. The number “41” held significance for both Kane and his son, and when that number continued to appear at random after Nicky’s death, Kane paid attention. He believes that the occurrences are signs of communication from beyond his son’s grave.

In 2006, he authored his first published book titled “41 Signs of Hope.” In the book, Kane shares anecdotes of synchronistic and sometimes supernatural occurrences revolving around that mysterious number. The interactive Bingo game also contains the number 41—and it’s the last one Ft. Misgivings calls.

Kane said he was only one in a long list of performers in his family. For him, comedy is a way to share his enduring faith and his hope. “Laughter is God’s anesthesia,” he said. “That’s God’s arms around you; it’s God’s gift to help you feel better, too soothe you.”

