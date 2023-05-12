By JUDIT ARMISTEAD

LYNNFIELD — The United States Postal Service released on May 5 a new stamp commemorating the book, “Strega Nona” by Tomie dePaola (1934-2020).

To showcase the new stamp, a Lynnfield Center Post Office staff member has created a charming display to promote the new stamp. The display features a “Strega Nona” doll with her magical pasta pot and a copy of the book.

The picture book “Strega Nona” was first published in 1975, received the Caldecott Honor in 1976 and has been enjoyed by generations of children.

The artwork on the Forever stamp is an original picture from the cover of the book by Mr. dePaola, who was a long-time resident of New Hampshire. He wrote and illustrated many children’s books with “Strega Nona” being his most famous and recognizable book.