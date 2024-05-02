MELROSE — The city of Melrose has announced the following for the week of April 29 through May 3.

City Council budget hearings begin Monday, May 6: The City of Melrose’s budget process continues for Fiscal Year 25 (FY 25) with a joint meeting of the City Council and School Committee on Monday, May 6, at 7:15 p.m. in the City Council Chamber located on the first floor of City Hall. Mayor Grigoraitis will deliver a budget address about her administration’s overall budget priorities, the FY 25 budget proposal, and a request for an override (also known as a property tax increase) to be placed on the ballot for June of this year to further fund the FY 25 budget for vital school and city services. This meeting also marks the first of many budget hearings scheduled as part of the collaborative budget process between the City Council, School Committee, and City staff. To view the budget hearing schedule, and to learn more about the FY 25 budget process, visit www.cityofmelrose.org/fy25budget.

City Council president discusses council’s role in Fiscal Year 2025 budget process: City Council President Leila Migliorelli joins Mayor Jen on episode 13 of The Melrose Minute to discuss the Council’s role in the FY 25 budget process, including how the Council collaborates with City Hall—from budget preparation to its passage. Tune in to learn more at www.cityofmelrose.org/melrose-minute.

Melrose Veterans’ Services Advisory Board to host Food Drive: The Melrose Veterans’ Services Advisory board will partner with Shaw’s Supermarket in Melrose to host its annual Food Drive on Saturday, May 11. The goal of the drive is to fill local veterans’ shelves with needed items and to donate items to the two local food pantries in Melrose. To volunteer, email Roseann Trinofi-Mazzuchelli, Veterans Services Director for City of Melrose and Towns of Wakefield and Saugus, at rmazz@cityofmelrose.org or call 781-979-4187.