Warrior boys’ tennis happy to be back on the courts

May 18, 2021 by Keith Curtis

THE 2021 WMHS boys’ tennis team. (Courtesy Photo)

Published in the May 18, 2021 edition.

By DAN PAWLOWSKI

WAKEFIELD — The Wakefield High boys’ tennis team is in full swing at the Dobbins Courts. The Warriors are 2-3 to start the season with two victories over Watertown to start before two losses to Wilmington and one to Burlington. Two of Wakefield’s three losses have been by close scores of 3-2.

The Warriors have a great team and plenty of potential this season but certainly just getting the opportunity to play has not been lost on the team, especially the seniors leading the group.

“It’s been great to get back to coaching tennis after having a year off,” said head coach Cheryl Connors who is assisted by Sandy and Jack Palmer this year. “The team is very excited to be playing again. Players missed a whole year and it’s wonderful to be back.”

“My goals for this year are simple: Play smart, give 100 percent, keep positive, stay mentally tough and as always, have fun.”

It was a fun first two matches the Warriors who beat Watertown on the road May 6, 4-1 and again the next day in Wakefield, 5-0.

Ben Palmer won both of his matches in first singles, first a grueling 6-4, 6-7, 6-3 match on May 6 then another three set win (6-7, 6-2, 6-1) on May 7.

Matt Conley also won both, 6-0, 6-2 then 6-2, 6-3.

Captain Sean DeCourcy came back from a loss in match one at third singles with a win on day two 6-4, 7-6.

Both doubles teams went a combined 4-0 over the Raiders.

Michael Leary and Zachary Harter won by identical 6-0, 6-0 scores in both matches.

Zachariah Baumhardt and captain Tommy Frohlichstein won 7-6, 6-2 and 7-6, 6-4 in a couple of well-earned wins.

The Warriors have three seniors, nine juniors, two sophomores and two freshmen this season.

“I have three seniors who all play varsity,” said Connors. “They are very dedicated to tennis and great role models to their teammates, especially the younger players.”

DeCourcy and Frohlichstein have done a great job as captains of getting the Warriors ready and excited for a promising season.

“Both are great leaders and very helpful to me and other teammates,” said Connors of the captains.

The Warriors struggled in one of their matchups against Wilmington but stayed close with the Wildcats in the other.

Yesterday at the Dobbins Courts, the Warriors just came up short against a tough Burlington team.

Conley was the only singles winner, gutting out a three-set victory winning the first 6-3 before dropping the next 6-3. Conley kept his composure to win the final set 6-2.

DeCourcy played his opponent tough but fell 6-4, 6-3.

Both doubles matches went three sets as it was either team’s match down to the last few points.

Leary and Harter won the first set 6-4 and battled back after Burlington took the second 6-3. The Warrior first doubles team finished it with a resounding 6-1.

At second doubles, Wakefield took an inspiring 7-5 first set before falling 6-4 in the second and coming up just short in a third set that not only decided the second doubles match but the entire match.

The Warriors will look to get back to .500 when they rematch the Red Devils in Burlington this Friday at 4 p.m.

“We are continuing to work on our strokes, shot selection, positioning and mental toughness,” said Connors.