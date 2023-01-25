By DAN TOMASELLO

LYNNFIELD — Three more incumbents have pulled nomination papers for the April 11 Town Election.

“All of the incumbents have taken out papers,” Town Clerk Linda Emerson stated in an email sent to the Villager.

Planning Board Vice Chair Kate Flaws pulled nomination papers on Jan. 17. She is running for a second five-year term.

“Serving on the Planning Board for the last five years has been a great experience,” Flaws stated in a text message sent to the Villager. “Over that time, we have worked to shape new subdivisions in a way that protects the community. We have had a lot of accomplishments such as the getting Tree Bylaw passed, overseeing the MarketStreet development and successfully protecting the Richardson Green parcel. As a board, we continue to seek public participation and feedback. I am looking forward to the first stage of a new Master Plan that we hope will incorporate economic development beyond residential building. I am also looking forward to working on the permitting process for the proposed over-55 development at Sagamore.”

Board of Assessors member Bonnie Celi pulled nomination papers on Jan. 13. She is looking to serve a fifth three-year term.

“I am running for a fifth term and hope to be able serve the community of Lynnfield in this capacity,” Celi wrote in an email sent to the Villager.

Library Trustees Chair Robert Calamari took out papers on Jan. 20. He is running for a sixth three-year term.

“Lynnfield is rapidly moving up the state waiting list of communities scheduled to receive library construction grants,” Calamari stated in a text message sent to the Villager. “The prospect of a new library is closer than ever, and I look forward to contributing to bring the project over the finish line.”

Flaws, Celi and Calamari have joined four other incumbents who are running for re-election in the April Town Election.

Emerson has certified Select Board Chairman Phil Crawford’s nomination papers. He is running for a fourth three-year term.

School Committee member Jamie Hayman has also taken out nomination papers. He is looking to serve a fourth three-year term.

Town Moderator Joe Markey has pulled papers, and he is running for a fifth one-year term.

Housing Authority Board of Commissioners Vice Chair James Wilkie has also taken out nomination papers. He is looking to serve a second five-year term.

Candidates are required to obtain 50 signatures from registered voters in order to have their name on the April 11 Town Election ballot. The last day to submit nomination papers is Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 5 p.m.

Residents will have the opportunity to vote-by-mail in the April 11 Town Election. Application forms are available at https://www.town.lynnfield.ma.us/town-clerk/pages/vote-mail-application-2023, but residents can also send Emerson a letter requesting a vote-by-mail ballot. The deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot is Tuesday, April 4 at 5 p.m.

For more information about the Town Election, residents can call Emerson at 781-334-9400 or email her at [email protected]