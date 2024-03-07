Mendese sets new school record

By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

BOSTON — On Feb. 27, Lynnfield High boys’ indoor track athletes Jessie Dorman, Dillon Reilly and Eli Mendese competed in the MSTCA Boys Indoor Individual Pentathlon at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston.

All three members are juniors.

Mendese finished in 37th place with a score of 2,591 points, which is a new school record. Reilly placed 90th with 2,051 points while Dorman came in 105th place scoring 1,857 points.

“There were 140 athletes competing,” pointed out Pioneers head coach Christine Smith. “I was very proud of these boys competing after the regular season was over. The Pentathlon is not easy.”

In the regular season this winter, Lynnfield finished in second place behind Amesbury in the Cape Ann League Baker Division going 3-1.