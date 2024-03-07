By STEPHEN MARETELLUCCI

MARTHA’S VINEYARD — It was a long trip for the Lynnfield High boys’ basketball team last Saturday as they had to travel to Martha’s Vineyard for an MIAA Division 3 first round playoff game.

It was an even longer trip back that evening as the Pioneers lost, 63-47 to the Vinyarders.

With the defeat, the 22nd-seeded Pioneers ended the year at 15-6. Meanwhile, the 11th-seeded Vineyarders improved to 15-6 as they took on host Medfield in the Round of 16 game on March 5 (results not available as of press time).

Despite the 107 mile trip to get down there, including a ferry ride, Lynnfield head coach John Bakopolus was not using that as an excuse.

“They have a good team and hit more shots than we did,” he said. “They have good size and length and took advantage of it.”

The Vineyarders played a 1-3-1 zone defense daring the Pioneers to shoot the ball. Lynnfield ended up with 10 3-pointers but only two of them came in the first half as they trailed, 35-15, at the break.

In the second half, they were able to cut the lead to eight early in the fourth quarter but that was as close as they would come.

“We fought hard to get back into the game in the second half,” pointed out Bakopolus. “I was proud of that.”

Junior captain Iain McCarthy, who led the team in assists, also led the Pioneers in scoring with 11 points. Junior Alex Fleming recorded a double-double with 10 points and a team-high 12 rebounds while freshman Grant Neal had 9 points off the bench.

“Grant gave us a spark with three 3-pointers,” said Bakopolus.

Nate Story led the hosst in scoring with a game-high 20 points while Sam Zack was second with 15. Josh Lake added 10 points and 10 rebounds.

“We double teamed Lake but he did a good job of passing the ball out of the double team and their shooters hit their shots,” said Bakopolus.

Lynnfield left the school that morning at 9:30 a.m. and got on the noon ferry. They arrived on the island at 1 p.m. for the 3 p.m. tip-off and made the 5 p.m. ferry back to the mainland. By the time they got back to Lynnfield High, it was 8 p.m.