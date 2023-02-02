THE SENIORS from both the Lynnfield girls’ swim team and the Lynnfield/Wakefield boys’ swim team were honored before their meet against Triton on Sunday. The boys’ team won to stay undefeated and win the CAL regular season title. Pictured are two seniors from Wakefield High, captain Spencer Little (first row, second from right) and Max MacDonald (second row, second from left). (Courtesy Photo)

By MARC GAGNE

PEABODY — “This was a great team win. Everybody contributed,” said Wakefield/Lynnfield boys’ swim team coach, Jeff Boyd, who was thrilled with the team’s 99-81 victory over Triton on Sunday at the Torigian Family YMCA.

Coming into the meet, both teams were undefeated and Wakefield/Lynnfield ended up with a 6-0 record and a Cape Ann League title after finishing this last dual meet of the year with a win.

“For the first time I can remember, we didn’t have a single last-place finish,” added Boyd. “That means that every single kid that got up on the blocks earned points for us. That’s pretty incredible.”

Although the Warrior-Pioneers did not have as many first-place finishes as Triton, their depth with second, third, fourth, and fifth place finishes gave them the points they needed.

The meet began with the 200-yard medley relay, and the Wakefield/Lynnfield relay squad, consisting of Chris Meadows, Andre Shieh, Adam Ho and Christian Murphy secured second place.

Next was the 200-yard freestyle in which Henry Brown had a second-place finish with a time of 2 minutes and 3 seconds.

Adam Ho came in second place in the 200-yard individual medley, and Andre Shieh and Ashkrit Mahajan came in third and fourth in this event, all contributing points to the team.

In the 50-yard freestyle, the Wakefield/Lynnfield team received their first number one finish with Evan Chan’s 24-second swim, just edging out the second place Triton swimmer by less than 2 tenths of a second. Captain Spencer Little came in third place in this event. Chan finished second in the following race, the 100-yard butterfly.

In the 100-yard freestyle, Robert Brown finished second overall with a time of 53 seconds, only missing first by .12 seconds.

Henry Brown scored his second set of points for the afternoon with a number 2 finish in the 500-yard freestyle.

Next up was the 200-yard freestyle relay, swum by Little, Brown, Brown and Chan. This relay team of all Wakefield swimmers placed first.

Robert Brown added more points to the team total with a second-place finish in the 100-yard backstroke and Andre Shieh came in second place in the 100-yard breaststroke.

Finally, Little, Brown, Brown, and Chan finished in second place in the 400-yard freestyle relay to end the meet.

In addition to the swimming races, Wakefield diver, Kyle Clair, contributed a number of points to the team with five solid dives, his first dive receiving impressive scores of 6 and 6.5 from the judges.

The team’s next meet is the CAL Championship meet on Sunday, which the Warriors/Pioneers are favored to win.

About the win over Triton, senior Captain Spencer Little said, “We swam hard in practices, and it paid off today. I’m really proud of our performances this year.”

With regard to the team’s hopes for the rest of the season, Little commented, “As the season comes to an end, we are excited and getting ready for our Cape Ann League meet. Then, for a part of the team, we will have sectionals to look forward to. Hopefully we can end the season by being able to go to states.”

The team’s performance this season has been monumental. According to Coach Boyd, “Our depth makes us really tough to beat. Every single one of these kids can really swim, and we have a lot of them. From top to bottom, this is probably the best team we’ve ever had.”