THE LHS girls’ lacrosse team celebrated sophomore Taylor Valiton’s 100th career goal in the team’s 17-7 victory over Shawsheen Tech on Monday. Valiton had six goals and an assist in the win. (LHS Girls’ Lacrosse Photo)

Update post publication:

Lynnfield falls to Winchester 22-8 (May 24)

Published May 24, 2023

By STEPHEN MARTELLUCCI

LYNNFIELD — The Lynnfield High girls’ lacrosse team snapped its two-game losing streak on Monday afternoon as they beat visiting Shawsheen Tech, 17-7, in a non-league game.

With that win, the Pioneers improved to 9-9 with one game left to play.

The Pioneers led, 10-7, at the break as they shut out the Rams in the second half.

“Our defense played hard,” said Pioneers head coach Christina Serra.

Taylor Valiton led the offense with six goals and one assist. The sophomore attacker also scored her 100th-career goal.

Chloe Considine and Hannah Gromko both had two goals and one assist while Charlotte Radulski recorded a hat trick. Maddie Mastrangelo had one goal and one assist.

Single Lynnfield goals were scored by Alex Schmidt, Avery Bird and Kiera Mallett.. Chloe Gromko added one assist.

Lynnfield goalie, Casey Flynn, made six saves as the junior’s record improved to 9-9.

On May 19, the Pioneers lost 17-1 at Newburyport as the Clippers swept the season series.

The Pioneers ended up going 3-9 in the Cape Ann League this season with the defeat.

“Newburyport and Ipswich are the best teams in our league,” stated Serra as the Clippers led 11-1 at the half. “They have the whole package.”

Radulski had the lone Pioneer tally in the first half.

Flynn made five stops in net.

On May 15, Lynnfield fell 16-5 to host Pentucket up in Groveland. The Panthers also ended up sweeping the season series.

“They have good stick skills and good team speed,” said Serra. “It is also tough for us playing on the grass surface.”

The Panthers led this game 12-5 at the half as they shutout the Pioneers in the second half.

Valiton scored three times while Bird and Considine both scored once.

Flynn made four saves.

The Pioneers wrap up the season on Wednesday (May 24) as they host non-league Winchester at 4 p.m.

Lynnfield entered this week ranked 12th in the MIAA Division 4 power rankings. The top 32 schools at the end of the regular season automatically qualify for the state tournament that will start next week.