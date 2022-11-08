Loved sports, especially hockey, and spending time with family

WAKEFIELD — Walter J. “Wally” Roberts, 63, of Wakefield and formerly of North Reading, died unexpectedly at his home from natural causes, on Saturday, November 5, 2022.

Born in Melrose on July 13, 1959. He was the son of the late Walter and Janet L. (Jones) Roberts. He was raised and attended school in North Reading and was a graduate of North Reading High School, Class of 1977 and St. Anselm’s College, Class of 1981.

Wally loved sports, especially hockey; there were many great memories of him playing hockey from Peewee’s to North Reading High School. He enjoyed growing up on Cedar Street, spending time with family, especially around the holidays. He has been a resident of Wakefield for the past seven years.

Family members include his loving sisters, Kathy Lynch and her husband Leo of North Andover, Kristine Hoarty and her husband Thomas of Burlington and Janet Florez and her husband Javier of North Reading; he was the brother of the late Karen Roberts. Nieces and nephews, Ellen Keri, Daniel, Kelly, Bridget, Patrick, Mateo and Chloe.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 16 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Croswell Funeral Home, 19 Bow Street, North Reading. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, November 17 at 11 a.m. in Riverside Cemetery in North Reading.