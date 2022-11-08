Loved to travel, go on cruises, and spend time at the beach

SURFSIDE BEACH, South Carolina — Jean Marie Roberts, 80, of Surfside Beach, S.C., formerly of Wakefield, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. She was born November 30, 1941 in Lynn, daughter of the late Willard Lombard and Liane Fortier Lombard.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by significant other and love of her life, Richard Gunther.

Survivors include her two daughters, Susan LaGanke (John Fisher) of Scottsdale, Arizona and Lynne Russell of South Kingstown, Rhode Island; one son, Glen Roberts (Shea) of Scottsdale, Arizona; sister, Susan McPhail (Ben) of Amesbury, Massachusetts; and five grandchildren, Connor LaGanke, Tyler LaGanke, Lindsay Russell, Collin Russell and Lana Roberts.

Jean’s passion for life included traveling and cruising with Richie all over the world. They visited all of the National Parks, spent significant time at the beach, playing cards and above all enjoying time with her family, neighbors and friends. Jean very much appreciated her neighbors who meant so much to her.

A celebration of her life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, January 21, 2023 at St. Michaels Catholic Church, 542 Cypress Avenue, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576. Interment will follow in the church columbarium. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service time from 10-11 a.m. in the church narthex.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude, Cancer Center in Jean Roberts name.

