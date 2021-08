WAKEFIELD — As questions about the new Delta variant of COVID-19 continue to come in, Wakefield will bring back its Friday COVID update calls on August 20 to review local trends.

The community is welcome to join our Health Director, Town Administrator, Superintendent, and other leaders for a quick overview at 9 a.m. via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81446659209 (web) or 646-558-8656 (phone) with meeting ID 814 4665 9209.