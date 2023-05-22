Thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts riding for wounded veterans were blessed with beautiful weather yesterday during an annual fundraising run. The pack left from the Harley-Davidson dealership in Revere and came through Wakefield on its way to Anthony’s in Malden. Here are some photographs taken by Carin Macnamara/Advanced Imaging.

Wakefield and Melrose firefighters also paid tribute to wounded veterans, erecting a flag from two ladder trucks on Main Street in Greenwood. That photo was provided by Fire Chief Michael Sullivan.