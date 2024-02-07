BOSTON — Wakefield native and 1997 Wakefield Memorial High School graduate Andrea Encarnacao Martin was recently named the 2023 Massachusetts School Counselor of the Year by the Massachusetts School Counselors Association.

Mrs. Encarnacao Martin has worked at Boston Latin School (BLS) for nearly 20 years. She provides guidance for over 265 students in grades 7 through 9 on academic, social and emotional issues. Previously, for more than 15 years, she worked with BLS high school grades.

Mrs. Encarnacao Martin has coordinated the Class II Career Day that annually brings together more than 100 BLS alumni to network with each other and share their perspectives with juniors reflecting on their own career paths. She is active with professional development programs in support of her fellow teachers and staff as a participant on the Instructional Leadership Team and on the IDEAL (Identity, Diversity, Equity, Action, & Love) Team that strengthens the BLS community.

She was educated at University of New Hampshire (BA in psychology); Northeastern University (MS in school counseling);

and the University of Massachusetts-Boston (certificate of advanced graduate study in education leadership). After being inspired by AmeriCorps volunteers during her alternative spring break with Habitat for Humanity, Mrs. Encarnacao Martin joined AmeriCorps as a City Year corps member in San Jose, CA in 2001. She is currently a member of the National Board of Trustees for City Year, Inc., and the Board of Trustees for Youth Enrichment Services.

She has raised her hand for and committed her time to many professional and leadership roles over the years at BLS:

A Senior Class Advisor

Instructor in the Wolfpack After-school Program

Assistant then Head Coach, Varsity Girls’ Soccer team

Head Coach, Freshmen Girls’ Basketball team

A role model for young people when it comes to goal setting and perseverance, Mrs. Encarnacao Martin has run the Boston Marathon three times and has run the Chicago and Washington, D.C. marathons. When not training, she enjoys traveling and spending time with husband Rashaun, and her daughters Savannah (BLS ’27) and Francesca.

She is the daughter of Trudi Encarnacao of Wakefield and the late John Encarnacao.