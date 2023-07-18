US Army veteran

WAKEFIELD — Laurence G. Garvin, age 91 of Wakefield and formerly of Medford died Saturday, July 15 in his home of 60 years. He was born in Medford on November 28, 1931 and was the son of the late William H. and Margaret (Golden) Garvin.

He was a graduate of Medford High School and Dartmouth College ‘53. He also attended the Tuck Business School. Larry was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean Conflict. In his business career, he worked for Proctor & Gamble, United Rubber and W.R. Grace. He was best known in Wakefield as the owner of Wakefield Tire Center, which he established in 1972. He was a member of Saint Joseph’s Church in Wakefield, Wakefield Rotary Club, Meadow Brook Golf Club and was a loyal member of the Dartmouth College Alumni and Delta Kappa Epsilon (DKE) fraternity. He was known by many for his charitable deeds, which he often kept private.

Mr. Garvin was the beloved husband of the late Eleanor (McCarthy) Garvin. He was the loving father of Maryann Uggerholt; Sheila Carter and her husband Michael; Andrea G. Garbarino; and John L. Garvin. He was the brother of the late Eunice Sullivan and William Garvin. He is also survived by his eleven grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

A special thank you to Amani, Josephine, Maqueline, Toyin and Urginie for their loving care and support. Thank you to Mystic Valley Elder Services, the team at Home MD and to his wonderful Friend St. neighbors.

His funeral Mass will be celebrated in Saint Joseph’s Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield on Thursday, July 20 at 10 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Wednesday July 19 from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Saint Joseph’s Church, 173 Albion St., Wakefield, MA 01880. For guestbook, visit www.mcdonaldfs.com.