Bestowed warmth and affection upon her family

WAKEFIELD — Audrey Verna Peach, aged 93, peacefully left this world surrounded by her loving family on May 6 at the Brightview Senior Living in Wakefield. Born in Old Perlican, Newfoundland, Canada on March 17, 1931, she was the cherished daughter of the late William H. and Mary Jane (Barrett) Bursey.

Mrs. Peach’s journey began in Canada, where she was raised and educated before venturing to business school. During the Korean War, fate intertwined her path with her future husband, Eric B. Peach and the two were pen-pals. She bravely relocated to the United States in the 1950s and after marrying Eric in 1957, they laid the foundation for their beautiful family. Mrs. Peach’s devotion to her new country led her to become a proud US citizen. She was a dedicated member of the Wakefield-Lynnfield United Methodist Church, embodying values of love and faith.

A pillar of strength for the Peach family, she always held dear her roots in Newfoundland, making regular visits to stay connected with her loved ones. Her role as the primary caregiver for her grandchildren earned her the affectionate title of “Grammy Camp,” illustrating the warmth and affection she bestowed upon her family. Apart from being a loving Grandmother, she pursued diverse roles as a waitress and home caregiver. Her deep bond with her twin sister was evident through their shared passion for travel alongside their husbands.

She was the beloved wife of the late Eric B. Peach. She was the loving mother of Cynthia A. Morang and her husband Ted of Wilmington; Eric R. Peach and his wife Theresa of Wilmington; and Jeffrey W. Peach and his wife Celine of Enfield, CT. She was the sister of the late Ronald Bursey, Violet Peach, Norma Chapman (her twin) and Hedley Bursey. She was the adoring grandmother of Ted Morang, Jr. and his wife Megan; Thomas Morang, his wife Bridget and their daughter Lily; Kyle Peach and his wife Kathryn; Amber Peach; Macy Peach; and Jeffrey Peach. She is also survived by her beloved canine companion, Callie.

Her funeral service will be held in the Wakefield-Lynnfield United Methodist Church, 273 Vernon St., Wakefield on Friday, May 10 at 11 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Thursday, May 9 from 4 to 8 p.m. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wakefield-Lynnfield United Methodist Church, 273 Vernon St., Wakefield, MA 01880. For guestbook and directions, visit mcdonaldfs.com.