New Orleans native was an excellent cook and party hostess

PEABODY — Carrol Stumpf passed away at Beverly Hospital on Monday, November 20, 2023 surrounded by her loving family. She was 82 years old.

Carrol was born Carrol Richard in New Orleans, Louisiana on May 22, 1941. Growing up in New Orleans, Carrol met her husband Kenneth “Kenny” Stumpf in 1956. They were married on December 22, 1961. Carrol moved to Chelmsford, Massachusetts in 1967 where she raised her three children, Ken, Mark and Kristen.

Carrol moved to Fort Wayne, Indiana where she cared for her husband until his death in 2021. Carrol spent the remainder of her life at Brooksby Village in Peabody, MA where she enjoyed being close by to her children and grandchildren.

Carrol was an excellent cook, specializing in all of the New Orleans Cajun staples, and loved to host and entertain. She loved to play bridge and hosted a bridge club during her time in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Carrol was known as a loving mother, wife, grandmother, aunt and friend, and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Carrol is preceded in death by father, Carl Richard and mother, Martha Edgecomb Richard, sister Marsha Richard, and husband Kenneth Stumpf. She is survived by her children and their families, Kenneth Stumpf Jr. and spouse Laurie, Mark Stumpf and spouse Elizabeth, and Kristen Stumpf, brother Mitch Richard and spouse Susie, and grandchildren Matthew Stumpf, Sarah Stumpf, and Jonathan Stumpf, and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

Her funeral service will be held in the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Friday, December 8 at 11 a.m. Visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 10 a.m.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend.