WAKEFIELD — The Wakefield Co-operative Bank recently presented a $2,500 donation as an annual sponsor of the Blossoms at the Beebe to benefit the Wakefield Area Chamber of Commerce and Lucius Beebe Memorial Beebe Library. The adult-only event will feature a garden party theme and will include flower arrangements throughout the Library, live musical entertainment on both levels of the Library, hors d’oeuvres, a silent auction and a cash bar. 

Co-operative Bank 2024

WAKEFIELD CO-OPERATIVE BANK President Jeff Worth (front row, center) and representatives from the bank presented the bank’s donation to members of the Blossoms at the Beebe committee. The event will be held on Saturday, April 27 at the Library, 345 Main St., Wakefield from 7 to 11 p.m.