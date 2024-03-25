WAKEFIELD — The Wakefield Co-operative Bank recently presented a $2,500 donation as an annual sponsor of the Blossoms at the Beebe to benefit the Wakefield Area Chamber of Commerce and Lucius Beebe Memorial Beebe Library. The adult-only event will feature a garden party theme and will include flower arrangements throughout the Library, live musical entertainment on both levels of the Library, hors d’oeuvres, a silent auction and a cash bar.