US Air Force veteran

PORTER, MAINE — Ronald “Ron” Frotten, 69, passed away on May 15. Ron was a longtime resident of Porter, ME. He was born on March 22, 1955 to Joseph “Paul” and Marceline (Doucette) Frotten in the tiny French Acadian village of Quinan, Nova Scotia, Canada. At 8 years old he immigrated to the United States.

After graduating from Reading Memorial High School in 1973, Ron proudly served in the United States Air Force. Known for his generosity, Ron traveled the world in the Air Force and returned with many gifts for his family, including the first set of china his mother ever owned.

He had a successful career as a welder at Boston Steel & Manufacturing Co. and later as the head of maintenance at a nursing home. He could fix anything and provided many hours of free labor to family and friends.

Ron was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting with his cousins in Canada. In his later years, he found solace in spending time outside with his most loyal companion, his beloved dog Cassie. Ron was particularly fond of family gatherings and celebrating his French Acadian heritage.

He is survived by his son Hakeem; his siblings Robert (Anne), Larry (Andrea), Bernadette (Kenneth) and Jeanne (Laurence); as well as his six nieces and nephews Kristina, Yvette, Kerri, Shawn, Crystal and Gregory. There will be a memorial service this summer. The family would like to thank Derek and Kim Eastman for their gift of friendship to Ron in his later years.