Bookkeeper and member of Sons of Italy

WAKEFIELD — Dorothy A. Anastos, age 95, of Wakefield died Friday, May 19 at the CareOne at Essex Park in Beverly.

Born in Wakefield on January 23, 1928 she was the daughter of the late Lorenzo and Vincenza (Vozella) Pizzano.

Mrs. Anastos was a lifelong Wakefield resident and was a parishioner of St. Joseph Church. She was a graduate of Wakefield High School, Class of 1946. She had been a retired bookkeeper from Floors Incorporated of Wakefield and later worked part time in the bakery department of the former Johnny’s Food Master of Melrose. Mrs. Anastos was also a member of the Son’s of Italy.

She was the beloved wife of the late Peter Anastos. She was the loving mother of Michael J. Anastos and his partner Eric Degrandpre of Saugus and Nichlos P. Anastos and his wife Margaret of Danvers. She was cherished grandmother of Tracey. She was the sister of the late Charles, Jack, G. Pizzano, Angelina Capone, Belinda Desimone and Alice Lucey.

Her funeral service will be held in the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Thursday, May 25 at 11 a.m. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the funeral home prior to the service at 10 a.m. Interment: Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield.