Loved antique cars ad spending summers on Cape Cod

WAKEFIELD — Bruce R Dickey, Sr., age 85, of Wakefield, passed away after a brief illness on May 17. He was the son of the late Milton and Ada (Foster) Dickey and grew up in Somerville, Stoneham and Woburn. He was married for 65 years to his beloved wife Barbara and settled in Wakefield to raise their family.

Bruce was employed by the New England Telephone Company where he was the Motor Vehicle Manager for 38 years, a career that he was passionate about. Bruce was a member of the American Automotive Society. He was a longtime member of the Wakefield Rainbow Girls, I.O.R.G. Advisory Board and a 50 year member of Golden Rule Lodge, A.F. and A.M. He was a dedicated member of Aleppo Shriners in Wilmington; where he was past captain of the Rag Top Unit, co-chairman of the Aleppo Circus for many years, as well as a member of the aluminum tab program raising money for the Children’s Transportation Fund. He was a longtime member of the Wakefield-Lynnfield United Methodist Church where he served on many committees and belonged to the Y’s Men International Service Club of Wakefield.

Bruce had a love for antique cars, entertaining friends and family by his pool and spending summers waist deep in the ocean on Cape Cod. His greatest love was his family, whether he was chauffeuring them around, supporting them in various activities, teaching them to drive or just spending time with them.

Bruce is survived by his devoted wife Barbara (Beverley) and his four children: Diane Watts and Paul, Wakefield; Bruce Dickey, Lynnfield; David Dickey and Cynthia, South Yarmouth; and Paul Dickey and Sandra (Wakefield). He leaves eleven grandchildren: Heather; Lauren and Paul Watts; Abigail; Emily; Barbara; and Suzanne Dickey; David (Nadine); Christopher Dickey; Brian Dickey; and Sarah (Brandon) Metevier. He was blessed with his first great-grandchild Brinley in 2023. He is also survived by his brother, Richard Dickey of Woburn and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sisters, Roberta Caruso and Lois St. George.

The family expresses their deepest gratitude to the Hallmark Visiting Nurses and Tufts Medical Care Team.

Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., Wakefield on Friday, May 26 from 4 to 7 p.m. His funeral service will be at the Wakefield-Lynnfield United Methodist Church, 273 Vernon St., Wakefield on Saturday, May 27 at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers please donate to Aleppo Children’s Transportation Fund, 99 Fordham Rd., Wilmington, MA 01887 or to The Wakefield-Lynnfield United Methodist Church, 273 Vernon St., Wakefield, MA 01880.