WAKEFIELD — Eight members of the Div. 4 state champion Wakefield High boys’ indoor track and field team were officially named Middlesex League All-Stars for the 2023-24 season.

Making the list for the Warriors were seniors Ethan Gori (55 meters), William Mezikofsky (1000 meters), Joe Patt (55 meter hurdles), Oliver Polster (2 mile) and Liam Taggart (1 mile), juniors Ethan Mezikofsky (At-Large) and Brody Wyatt (At-Large) and sophomore JaMauri Belmer (high jump).

Patt was also named Middlesex League Freedom Division Co-MVP.

Wakefield went 3-2 in the regular season but took off in the postseason, highlighted by the program’s first indoor state title since 1967. Some top performances during the state championship meet came from Taggart (3rd, 1 mile), Ethan Mezikofsky (3rd in 600), William Mezikofsky (3rd, 1000 meters), Belmer (3rd, long jump), Polster (4th, 1000 meters), Gori (5th, 55 meters and 300 meters), the 4×400 relay (1st, Isaac Melo, Ethan Mezikofsky, Patt, Wyatt) and the 4×800 relay (2nd, Melo, Gori, Carter Jefferson, Aiden Jones).

Taggart, Belmer, the 4×400 and 4×800 all advanced to the Meet of Champions and New England’s.