By MARK SARDELLA

WAKEFIELD – The Planning Board last week held hearings on two proposed Zoning Bylaw amendments that will go before the April 29, 2024 Annual Town Meeting.

One of the proposed amendments would create an overlay district and allow retail sales of marijuana products in an area of the Industrial Zone located at the end of Teal Road.

The other zoning amendment would create an overlay district that would allow a self-storage facility at 50 Quannapowitt Parkway.

Attorney Michael McCarthy presented the case for the marijuana-related amendment. He reminded the Planning Board that the voters legalized recreational marijuana in 2016. He said that there are currently about 341 retail marijuana establishments in the state.

The contemplated facility would be located at 12 Teal Road. McCarthy said that the use would not just generate property tax revenue for the town. There is also the option of a 3 percent local sales tax and 3 percent community impact fee.

He acknowledged that in 2017 the town adopted temporary moratoriums on recreational marijuana establishments and sales. He noted that in addition to the Zoning Bylaw amendment, there is a pending citizens petition to vacate those moratoriums.

McCarthy said that the current owner of the site, Michael Clifford, would also be the licensee of the marijuana facility.

He pointed out that there are no residential abutters to the isolated Teal Road property.

Planning Board member Matt Lowry observed that there did not appear to be room for much parking on the site, but McCarthy said that he believed the parking would be adequate.

Planning Board member Bill Spaulding said that if such a facility had to go somewhere, the proposed site would be it.

Julie Scott cautioned against allowing an industry in town that is so poorly regulated by the state.

Donald Valerio of Frank Street said that he was against allowing a recreational marijuana establishment in Wakefield when there are already so many available in nearby communities.

Marcy McCauley of Walden Road said that in her view the marijuana industry is in disarray and lacks professionalism. It wouldn’t make sense for the town to take on one more potential problem, she said.

Board of Health chair Laurel Gourville of Reynolds Road said that she was very worried about opening the door to this kind of business in town.

It was also noted that if there were any problems, the site is a good distance from the Police and Fire Departments.

Since there were only three Planning Board members in attendance, the board continued the hearing to its March 13 meeting to afford the two absent members an opportunity to weigh in.

—

Attorney Brian McGrail presented the self-storage zoning amendment, noting that the measure would provide a definition of “self-storage,” which is not currently defined in Wakefield’s Zoning Bylaw.

McGrail displayed a conceptual plan for the 4.5 acre site at 50 Quannapowitt Parkway, which is on the left as one enters from North Avenue. The on-ramp to Route 128 North runs behind the property. He noted that Conservation Commission approval would be required due to wetlands toward the back of the site.

He said that the owner of 50 Quannapowitt Parkway would like to share the driveway with 100 Quannapowitt Parkway, in an effort to preserve as much green space as possible.

McGrail explained the benefit of a self-storage overlay district versus changing the underlying zoning, which could have unintended consequences and result in more intense uses of the property.

He said that the proposed 5-story facility would be set back toward the highway as much as possible.

He said that it has long been accepted that the site would eventually be developed. A self-storage facility would be a less intense, lower impact use than some of the other possibilities, he insisted.

McGrail pointed out that with all the new multifamily housing being built in town, there is a need for a self-storage facility. He said that the facility would have positive tax implications for the town with little demand on town services.

McGrail presented a letter of support from the Friends of Lake Quannapowitt.

Water Street resident Chris Murphy said that he has known owner/developer Chris Capozzoli his entire life and could vouch for the quality of his buildings.

Planning Board member Matt Lowry said that he was generally not in favor of what he claimed would be a “dead building” with few employees. He said that he hoped there could be better uses for a property that is a “gateway” to the town.

Lowry said that many of the self-storage facilities he has seen are brightly lit with huge signage. He was also concerned about the nearby wetlands.

Capozzoli said that the site was unusable for other things like retail or housing because of the inability to provide sufficient parking due to the wetland. He said that a small-footprint use such as the one he was proposing made the most sense for the site.

Bronwyn Della-Volpe of Cyrus Street was skeptical of the claim that the building would have a low visual impact. She also asked questions about how it would affect the wetland.

It was noted that the Conservation Commission would have a large role in determining what would happen on the site.

The hearing was continued to allow the two absent Planning Board members a chance to weigh in when the hearing resumes on March 26. The public will also have another opportunity to be heard at that time.

—

The Planning Board set a public hearing for Tuesday, April 9 related to a Town Meeting article proposing a smaller alternative to the Planning Board’s proposed MBTA Multifamily Zoning District. The alternative district Town Meeting article is the result pf a citizen petition.