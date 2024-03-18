ON SATURDAY, the Wakefield Elks on Bay State Road served up a great breakfast for over 70 veterans and their families. The Elks also donated $4,000 to the Wakefield Veterans Relief Fund. Ralph Eaton (left), the Exalted Ruler of Elks Lodge 1276, presented a check to Wakefield Veteran Service Officer David Mangan to apply to the Veterans Relief Fund, established to financially assist veterans, spouses or veteran families in need when hardships arise. The Elks invest in their communities through programs that help children grow up healthy and drug-free, meet the needs of today’s veterans, and improve the quality of life. Local veterans are grateful for the support.