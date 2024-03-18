WAKEFIELD — The Middlesex League’s boys’ basketball coaches met recently to vote on All-Stars for the 2023-24 season.

Two All-Stars were selected from Wakefield as senior captain De’Ari Burton and sophomore Jack Millward both got the nod. Millward was also one of just five players named to the Middlesex League All-Conference team.

Burton earned his second All-Star award this season as he also got the honor last year. He concluded his phenomenal Wakefield High career by averaging just under 15 points per game. He shot 79 percent from the free throw line, hit 32 3’s, ran the offense and was one of the team’s best defenders.

“De’Ari brought a calming presence to our club all season,” said head coach Colin Halpin. “A do-it-all point guard, he was asked to set the offense, score the ball and often times defend the other team’s best player. We will miss him next year.”

Millward was Wakefield’s leading scorer, averaging 21 points per game. He shot 78 percent from the free throw line and hit 43 3-pointers. Millward was one of just two sophomores named to the All-Conference team along with Watertown’s 6’10” center Will Carty.

“Jack was a force in the league this season,” said Halpin. “Offensively, he can score at all three levels and also facilitate. He is a tremendously hard worker with an appetite to get better. I’m looking forward to being able to coach him for two more seasons.”

The Warriors finished the season with an overall record of 14-8. They went 13-7 in the regular season and 11-5 in the league, taking 2nd in the Freedom Division. Wakefield earned the No. 23 seed in the Div. 2 tournament and beat No. 42 Bay Path RVT 67-41 in the preliminary round before falling to No. 10 Doherty 75-67 on the road in a first round matchup.