STONEHAM — Graham G. Jones, a longtime resident of Stoneham, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 28 at the Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers. He was 91 years of age.

Graham was born on May 25, 1932 in Stoneham, one of two children of the late Burton Jones and Adrienne Theresa (Leving) Jones. His sister, Adrienne Brown lives in Strafford, NH. He grew up in Melrose and graduated from Melrose High School. Graham received a Bachelor’s Degree in Chemistry from Tufts University and worked as a chemical engineer before being drafted into the United States Army during the Korean War. With his background he was asked to teach at the Army Refrigeration school at Fort Belvoir and was honorably discharged as a Corporal in February of 1956. The experience and a desire to work with children led him to earn a Master’s Degree in Education from Tufts. He initially taught science in Holliston then went on to be a Chemistry Teacher at Wakefield High School for 20 years where he was loved for his ability to make chemistry fun and accessible. He led the photography and rocket clubs.

Graham was married in 1960 to Hope R. Coish and they settled in Stoneham to raise two sons, Matthew and Daniel. After his teaching career, Graham began working as a Chemical Engineer specializing in desalinization, wastewater treatment and ultrafiltration plants. He worked for several companies in the greater Boston area and spent much of his engineering career with Romicon in Woburn.

Graham volunteered with the Boy Scouts, Little League baseball and was very active at the United Methodist Church in Melrose with young adult and youth groups. He and Hope were also host families for international college students.

Graham had tremendous mechanical aptitude. He was a self-taught auto mechanic, electrician, plumber and carpenter and was always ready to help friends or relatives. He built a lake-side cottage in Belgrade, ME and built and maintained a small fleet of boats that were much enjoyed by family and friends. He also enjoyed photography, music, snow and water skiing, hiking, camping, tennis, softball, reading, history, genealogy and traveling with Hope. Graham played the guitar, ukulele, piano and organ.

Well-liked, witty and a talented storyteller, Graham endeared himself to many. He was a loyal friend and was always willing to help. Graham will be deeply missed, but his humble nature, intelligent mind and kindness to all will continue to inspire those who knew him. He was a beloved grandfather to Alexa, Jacob, Zachary, Chloe and Gabriella Jones and also beloved father-in-law to Sharene Jones and Joan Jones.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to gather in honor of Graham’s life for a short funeral service at 10 a.m. at the Robinson Funeral Home, 809 Main St., Melrose on Saturday, April 6 followed by visiting hours with the family from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. If you wish, donations can be made in his memory to Bridgewell, 10 Dearborn Rd., Peabody MA 01960, bridewell.org/donate/donate-now. Bridgewell provides support for people with disabilities. For online tribute, visit RobinsonFuneralHome.com.