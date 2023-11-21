Enjoyed crocheting, puzzles and soap operas

WAKEFIELD — Gail I. Sheppard, age 91, a longtime Wakefield resident, died Friday, November 17 at her residence surrounded by family.

Born in Boston on March 4, 1932 she was the daughter of the late Charles and Lila (Farnsworth) Bower.

Mrs. Sheppard grew up in Chelsea and was a graduate of Chelsea High School. She moved to Wakefield in 1961 to raise her family and had resided in town ever since. She had worked more than 25 years at the former Gallahue’s Super Market as a meat wrapper. Though she enjoyed many crafts, Mrs. Sheppard’s favorite was crocheting; she also loved puzzles and soap operas.

She was the loving mother of Stephen Sheppard and Lila Bennett and her husband Edward, all of Wakefield. She was the cherished grandmother of Maria Sheppard and Joshua Bennett; and the adoring great grandmother of Rylee and Adelynn. She was the sister of the late Charles Bower Jr., James, Zane and Glenn Bower. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Her funeral services will be private. Arrangements are in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home, Wakefield. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tufts Medicine Care at Home, Attn: Community Engagement, 360 Merrimack St., Suite 425, Lawrence, MA 01843. For the online guestbook and directions, please visit www.mcdonaldfs.com.