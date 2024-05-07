WAKEFIELD — The Galvin Middle School has been nominated for the Outstanding Massachusetts Middle School Chapter of the Year Award by “Best Buddies International.”

“Galvin has grown so much in the past year, from student engagement to the activities they host, to working with us here at Best Buddies Massachusetts, they have done an excellent job creating an inclusive environment for their students,” said Brina Valeri, MA/RI Representative for Best Buddies International. Seeing their students come together in and out of Best Buddies meetings is what this organization is about. They uphold the mission of Best Buddies every day and have made a great impact on their community. I am very proud of how far they’ve come, how attentive the students are and how they foster inclusion for all. Congrats Galvin!”