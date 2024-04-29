An accomplished rider of horses

GLOUCESTER – Jean A. (Drinkwater) Landrigan, 91 of Gloucester, formerly of Wakefield, passed away peacefully in her sleep Tuesday morning, April 23 at Beverly Hospital.

She was the wife of the late Capt. George E. Landrigan. Born in Wakefield, she was the daughter of the late Frank P. and Olga S. (Pasquale) Drinkwater. Jean was raised in Wakefield and graduated from Wakefield High School with the class of 1950. She attended Katherine Gibbs Secretarial School and graduated in 1952.

For twenty-five years, Jean worked in the family business, Elk Spring Bottling Company in Wakefield with her mother Olga managing the business until it was sold in 1978. Jean then went on to work with her husband George at Landrigan Corporation, a marine safety business located in East Boston until the business was sold in 2017. Jean was president of the company at the time of the sale.

Jean’s passion was horses. She was an accomplished rider and national champion in the three gated saddle seat division during the 1950s. She won numerous ribbons and trophies, competing up and down the east coast with her champion mare Red Sky at Night.

Jean is survived by her daughter Laura Landrigan-Quill and her husband Mark; two grandchildren Christopher Quill and his wife Lori and Patrick Quill and his wife Corie; two great grandchildren Benjamin and Samuel; three nephews Mark Drinkwater and his wife Debbie; Jeffrey Drinkwater; Charles McManuis of CA; a niece Karen McManuis of Texas; and her sister-in-law Linda Drinkwater. She was predeceased by her husband George and brother Frank P. Drinkwater, Jr.

Her funeral Mass will be celebrated at Visitation Parish, 62 School St., Manchester-by-the-Sea on Tuesday, May 7 at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours at Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot St., Beverly on Monday, May 6 from 4 to 7 p.m. Burial will be held privately at a later date. Contributions may be made in Jean’s memory to Spaulding Rehabilitation, Development Office, 300 First Ave., 8th Fl., Boston, MA 02129. Information, directions and condolences at campbellfuneral.com.