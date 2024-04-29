WILMINGTON — The Wakefield High boys’ track and field team traveled to Wilmington on Wednesday and improved to 3-0 with a 82-54 victory over the Wildcats.

The Warriors got the sweep in the mile with a 1-2-3 finish by William Mezikofsky and Brendan Campea both in 4:48 followed by Ethan Mezikofsky who was 3rd in 4:50.

There was another sweep in the 100 meters as Ethan Gori ran away from the field to place 1st in a time of 11.38. Adam Levy ran 12:12 for 2nd. Aiden Jones was 3rd in 12.40.

Freshman Jackson Conley was 2nd in the 400 meters in 57.51. Alejandro Borda was 3rd in 58.76.

In the discus, Joe Patt placed 1st with a toss of 98’5”. Tym Brown was 3rd throwing 92’4”.

In the triple jump, sophomore JaMauri Belmer had a personal best jump of 42’8”.

In the javelin, Henry Brown was 2nd throwing 123’5”. Sean Callanan was 3rd with a throw of 121’5”.

Patt cleared 5’10 in the high jump to place 2nd. Belmer was 3rd clearing 5’’8”.

In the 800 meters, Liam Taggart and Ollie Polster placed 1st and 2nd in 2:08.

In the shot put, Frankie Sullivan placed 1st with a throw of 40’9”. Tym Brown was 2nd throwing 37’9.75”.

The Warriors also swept the 200 meters with Gori placing 1st in 23.42. Logan Bayers was 2nd in 24.17 and Isaac Melo was 3rd in 24.31.

In the 2 mile, Mike Arria placed 1st in 10:24.71. Sophomore Max Viselli was 3rd in 10:48.57.

The 4×100 meter relay team of Bayers, Levy, Melo and Gori placed 1st in 44.73.

The 4×400 meter relay team of Henry Brown, Aidan Martin, Evan Buonopane-Cohen and Ethan Mezikofsky placed 1st in 3:46.79.